Duward A. Peterson known as Pete, Dewey or Du, passed away on March 19th 2023 at his temporary home in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, or as he called it, cell block 215. He had his humor until his last day. Duward was born April 5th, 1925 in Cloquet, MN to Arthur and Selma (Evenson) Peterson.

Duward graduated from Boyd High School in Boyd, WI in 1942. He was drafted into the US Army in July 1943. He attended Basic Training at Camp Walters in Mineral Wells, TX. In January of 1944 he boarded a converted French passenger ship, Ile-d -France for transportation to England.

