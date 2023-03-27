Duward A. Peterson known as Pete, Dewey or Du, passed away on March 19th 2023 at his temporary home in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, or as he called it, cell block 215. He had his humor until his last day. Duward was born April 5th, 1925 in Cloquet, MN to Arthur and Selma (Evenson) Peterson.
Duward graduated from Boyd High School in Boyd, WI in 1942. He was drafted into the US Army in July 1943. He attended Basic Training at Camp Walters in Mineral Wells, TX. In January of 1944 he boarded a converted French passenger ship, Ile-d -France for transportation to England.
From January to July, 1944, he trained with the 80th Division, 319th Infantry Regiment, Company G (Patton’s Army). Soon after the D Day Invasion, his unit came onshore in France and marched across France the rest of 1944. As Christmas of 1944 neared, Hitler’s Army made one final push into Belgium and Luxembourg which we know now as the “Battle of the Bulge”. Duward and his unit were moved from southern Germany to the Ardennes Forest for some of the most intense fighting of the war. Weeks of fighting slowly stopped Hitler’s Army and pushed them eastward. As Duward crossed from Luxembourg into Germany across the Seigfried line, he received his first purple heart. Inside a barn, an explosion outside blasted a wall into him wounding his face. These were minor injuries and he returned to duty within a week. Hitler’s army was on the run now and Duward helped to liberate village after village pushing closer to Berlin. With just days left of combat and the eventual surrender of Germany, he was wounded again. During a combat assault mission in Gera Germany, Duward was shot in his right thigh. He was wearing a knife on his belt that was taken from a German POW. The bullet passed through the knife wounding him in his thigh, but not enough to cause too much permanent damage. To this day, Duward still has the shrapnel in his leg. He was evacuated out of Europe on a hospital ship, Garret Huddlestone in May of 1945. He recovered at both Glennan General Army Hospital in Okmulgee, OK, then later discharged from Fort Custer Army Hospital in Battle Creek, MI in October 1945.
Duward met Marge Moyer in Stanley, WI and the two were married on January 21st, 1949.
Duward worked for W.S. Darley in Chippewa Falls for 31 years after which he retired from full-time work. He continued part time for another 17 years proudly driving the courtesy shuttle for Car City Honda (Ken Vance). He was 85 years old when he finally retired from paid work.
Throughout Duward’s entire life, he was an avid sports fan and participant. Duward was an avid bowler, golfer, baseball and softball player. In 2000 he won the Senior Singles State Bowling Championship in Burlington, WI. Although living most of his life in Wisconsin, Duward was a true fan of the Minnesota Gophers, Vikings and Twins.
Duward and his wife Marge loved to play 500 Rummy. At the time of Marge’s death on November 13th, 2012, the two had played over 8,500 games in just the past 7 years alone. Duward is looking forward to many more games with her in Heaven. Duward and Marge traveled the world together. Places include Italy, England, Switzerland, Scotland, Ireland, Australia and all over the US, Mexico and Canada.
Duward is survived by his daughters: Jayne Peterson of Minneapolis, MN and Carole Klinke of Bloomer; grandsons: Luke Pederson (Heidi) of Chippewa Falls and Jonathan Bond of Chippewa Falls; great-grandson Alex Pederson of Eau Claire; brother DeLloyd Peterson (Delores) of Seminole, FL; brother-in-law Carl Radtke (Marie) of Merrill, WI; and nieces and nephews.
A special acknowledgement to his lone surviving cribbage buddy Dick Emerson whom he played cribbage with every Wed in Cell Block 215. Duward would like also acknowledge his long-time neighbors Dianne and Jerry Enger. Finally, to his very very special friend Kathy Kovell.