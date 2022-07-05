Dwaine Lloyd Mason passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on July 1, 2022. Dwaine was born March 9, 1936 at home in Carver County, MN to Lloyd & Ervina (Schwartz) Mason. The doctor has to spank him to take his first breath. Once he started breathing though, he continued to make noise and talk a lot for the rest of his life. He was the first of 12 children. He has many adventures with his brothers. Shot rats on the shore of the Mississippi River, played softball, golfed, bowled, shot bottles in his Grandma Emma (Redpenning) Schwartz’s woods, water skied, swam, fished & played cards. They moved to Minneapolis for a number of years and then to Hopkins, MN. He worked for MN Tree & Gardens with his brother, Dennis. He planted many an apple tree in Apple Valley. He also had a tree cutting business for a while, and worked as a bouncer & bartender at the Willhop Inn, Minnetonka, at Liberty Bar (also known as the “Snake Pit”), the 908 Bar in Hopkins, Nate’s 8th Inning and Sportsmen’s Bar in Ridgeland. Dwaine worked for Plehal Blacktopping & Astrocom in Minnetonka, then St. Paul. On October 2, 1976, he married Annette Keilholtz and gained even more relatives who loved him. They moved to Wisconsin in 1980 so Dwaine could work with his father-in-law, Ervin Skjerly, and never wanted to live in Minnesota again. Dwaine had Mason’s Bobcat Service and worked for farmers & Wirth Brothers. He also worked for Norval & Wally Ellefson. The highlight of doing that was eating Mabelle’s cooking. He also delivered the Sunday St. Paul Pioneer Press & weekly ads. Various family & friends rode along on these routes and got to enjoy his company. In winter, he would go ice fishing with his friend, George Norton, and othvers would join them to play cards. He liked going to coffee at the Sportsmen’s Bar in Ridgeland to visit with the guys and pick on them. Of course, he didn’t just pick on the guys; he picked on everybody he liked! He liked going to the Casino and was very lucky. He enjoyed all the family parties, and loved to eat. We will all miss his hearty laugh.
Dwaine was preceded in death by his parents: Lloyd & Ervina Mason, brothers: Dennis, Delbert, & Dean, sisters: Darla (Elmer) Walker & Dawn Palmer, son-in-law: Greg Cool, granddaughter: Victoria Griese, Niece: Denise Musselman, father & mother-in law: Ervin & Esther Skjerly, brother-in-law: Rick Keilholtz, & sister-in-law: Ruby Skjerly. He is survived by his wife: Annette, children: Ronda Cool, Jim (Kristi) Mason, & Valerie (Jeffrey) Denton, grandchildren: Alicia, Steven, Matthew, Rebecca, Justin, Keegan, Kaydence, Cassandra, Hunter & Tyler, 10 great-grandchildren, his brothers & sisters: Dianna Johnson, Darrell (Joyce), Dary (Mary), Dayle (Lori), Dorreen (Alan) Odenbrett, & Danette (Jan) Crenshaw, and many other friends and relatives.
The Celebration of his Life (his going away party), will be held at New Hope Lutheran Church Pine Creek on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. at the Church on Sunday, July 10th, and also for an hour prior to services on Monday. The address for the Church is E6698 County Road V, Ridgeland, WI (but GPS services will recognize E6980 County Rd. V). The service will also be live streamed and can be viewed later on the New Hope Lutheran Church website at: https://newhopescpc.org.