Dwight A. Makeeff, 73, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin went home to be with the Lord on Thursday afternoon, February 10, 2022 while at home with his family by his side.
Dwight was born August 5, 1948 in Bismarck, North Dakota to Dorothy (Lentz) and John Makeeff. He enjoyed growing up in Mercer, North Dakota around lakes and farmland on a horse ranch, with five brothers, two sisters and wonderful parents, working and having many fun times together. While in his teen years, the family moved to Wisconsin to operate a pig farm. While out attending church and in a musical singing family, he met and married Robyn Lee on November 18, 1972 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He worked delivering pharmaceutical supplies for Lanter Courier and Corporate Express. He retired at the age of 60 years.
Dwight enjoyed singing with family, raising his three children, yard maintenance, bowling and visiting over coffee, and he was always willing to help others.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Robyn; son, Jeramy (Caitlin) Makeeff; daughter, Lisa Jane Makeeff; grandson, Matt Michel Lenz; daughter, Kimberly Sue Makeeff; granddaughter, Jess Lynn Makeeff; grandsons, James A. Comeau, Lucas Colton and Malichi; granddaughters, Sasha, Sophia and one more on the way; one brother, Larry A. (Suzanne) Makeeff; sister, Bernice (James) Gale; sister-in-law, Elenor Makeeff; and many nieces and nephews.
Dwight is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Darlene McGregor; and brothers, Dalen Makeeff, Gene Makeeff and twin brother, Dennis Makeeff.
A funeral service will be Thursday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel located at 2222 London Rd., Eau Claire. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington. Online condolences may be left at www.smithfuneralec.com.
