Dwight Lee Winberg, age 73, of Mondovi, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in the comfort of his own home with his loving family at his side.
He was born on January 29, 1947 in Mondovi, the son of Lonnie and Doris (Wik) Winberg.
Dwight attended Mondovi High School until the age of 17 years, 4 days. On that 4th day following his 17th birthday of 1964, and with the blessing of his mom, Doris, Dwight proudly enlisted in the United States Marines. It was quite evident to Dwight’s mom that it was his passion to serve his Country, when, at the age of 16, the Naval recruiter suggested he return to school. But just down the hall was the Marine recruiter who put his arm around her son and from that day forward, Dwight became one of the few, the proud, the Marines. Dwight fought for our Country during the Vietnam War where his first battalion made an amphibious landing at Da Nang. At that time he was in the first battalion, 3rd Marine Division. During his second tour in Vietnam he was in a combat unit, 2nd Battalion, 26th Marines, 2nd Marine Division. On May 4th 1967 Dwight was wounded by Vietcong enemy fire. After surgery and a lengthy recovery, Dwight returned to Vietnam. It was in February of 1968 Dwight was honorably discharged and was later awarded the Purple Heart Medal. Dwight did go on to earn his GED and attend and graduate from CVTC.
On March 2, 1968, Dwight was united in marriage to his soulmate and love of his life, Nancy McGee at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Mondovi. To this loving union, three children were born.
Dwight was employed at Uniroyal, Presto and retired from 3M. He also owned several rental properties in Mondovi.
Dwight loved to spend time hunting, fishing and camping, especially when spending time at his cabin with his family. Dwight liked to spend time at places in Mondovi, especially Buzz’s, socializing with friends. His personality could be defined as a loving, humorous and outgoing “social butterfly”. Maybe it is this personality that drew him to grow and raise flowers on his land to attract monarch butterflies.
Dwight was a man of great faith and devotion to family. His wife, children and grandchildren were his greatest joy and his life. The times he would sing silly songs to his children or sing songs like “on top of spaghetti” with his grandchildren are some of the moments that will live on in their hearts forever.
Dwight will be forever loved and sadly missed by his wife of 52 years, Nancy; children, Christopher Dwight Winberg, Misty Ann (Mike) Berg and Nathan Lee (April) Winberg; 8 grandchildren, Cassandra (Dakota) Severson, Shadie Winberg, Brooklyn (Dylan) Clark, Jacie Winberg, Colton (Olivia) Berg, Kortlyn Berg, Addison and Isabelle Winberg; 4 great-grandchildren, McKinlee, Haylie, Whitlee and Laynee; sister, Beth (Gary) Stanton; brother, Wallace (Sherrie) Winberg; 5 sisters in law; 8 brothers in law; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents, Dwight was preceded in death by his sisters, Leora Schultz and Rachel Roellich and brothers, Steven, Leslie and Bruce Winberg.
To adhere to the stay at home and social distancing order, a graveside service will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
A public gathering to celebrate the life of Dwight Winberg will be announced and held later this summer.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.