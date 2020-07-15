E. Michael Mike Frohrip, age 82, of Eau Claire, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Gundersen Health Systems, La Crosse, WI, surrounded by his family.
Mike was born February 15, 1938, in Littlefork, MN, to the late Edward and Jean (Fraser) Frohrip. He graduated from International Falls High School (MN) in 1956. He attended St. John's University in Collegeville, MN for two and a half years and later transferred to Bemidji State College in Bemidji, MN, where he obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1962 and his Master's Degree in Counseling in 1968. He married Joan Foley on December 29, 1962 at Our Lady Help of Christian Church in Wallaceburg, Ontario. His career in education created opportunities for him to teach in Glenrock, WY, Drayton, ND and Littlefork MN. From 1968-1972, he worked as a counselor at North Dakota State University in Fargo, ND. In 1972, he started his position as a guidance counselor at Delong Middle School in Eau Claire, WI for 18 years, later moving to Eau Claire North High School teaching American History before retiring in 1995 after a 33-year career in education. Mike was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Eau Claire and also was a past president of the CCD program and a board member of the St. Patrick's School Board. Mike enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and reading books, especially about history. He had an easy-going personality and a great sense of humor. Mike was known for his knowledge on a wide number of topics and subjects.
Mike is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan; children Patrick Frohrip of Eau Claire (WI), Kathleen Frohrip of La Crosse (WI), and David (Shauna) Frohrip and their daughters Emily and Katelyn of Fond du Lac (WI), sister-in-law, Jennifer Frohrip; and nephew, Stephen (Melissa) Frohrip.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Ronald (Ann) and John.
There will be a visitation held at the WEST CHAPEL of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, on Monday July 20, 2020 from 10:00am to 11:00am followed by a private memorial. Burial will take place in Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire, on Tuesday July 21, 2020. Masks are strongly encouraged.
