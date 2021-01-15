Dr. Earl W. Boettcher, 76 of Cornell, WI passed away Monday, January 11th, 2021 at Care Partners in Eau Claire WI.
Earl was born on April 24th, 1944 to Warren W. and Betty Jean (Norris) Boettcher in Chippewa Falls, WI. He grew up in Bloomer and graduated from Bloomer High School. He attended Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, IA. where he also played college basketball. While in college he met and married Carolin Swartout, following marriage they moved to Cornell and began his career helping others through chiropractic care. He retired in 2015 after 46 years of improving lives through chiropractic care. Earl enjoyed spending time with his 4 grandchildren, which were his pride and joy. He also loved watching their sporting events. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time. He was a referee for basketball games until he was 70 years old. Faith was very important to Earl as he was a member of The Northwoods Church. Earl “Doc” Boettcher truly had a passion for life and helping others.
Earl is survived by his Children Bart (Lynn Stipek) Boettcher of Menomonie and Heather Boettcher (Brandon) Duffy of Jim Falls; Grandchildren Tyra Boettcher, Brett Boettcher, Braya Duffy and Haily Duffy; A Sister Bonnie (Bob) Briggs of Lexington, KY; a Brother Craig Boettcher of MN and also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his Parents Warren and Betty Boettcher and his Wife Carolin.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held with a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Memorials for the Boettcher family may be sent to the Borton-Leiser Funeral Home P.O. Box 416 Cornell, WI. 54732
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service Cornell, WI.
