Earl E. Boos, 83, of Colfax WI, formally of Jim Falls WI, died on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Colfax Health & Rehabilitation.
He was born August 17, 1938, to Herman C. Boos and Gladys V (Christianson) Boos. He grew up in Chippewa Falls. He married Corine McDonald in May 1968. They moved to Jim Falls where their family was raised.
He was a truck driver all his working life and enjoyed seeing the country as a “Commercial Tourist”. He later bought his own trucks and went into the hay and straw business. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting in Wisconsin and out west, fishing (especially ice fishing) here and in Canadian waters. Earl was a member of the Chippewa Rod and Gun and served a term as president, Anson Snowmobile Club, Anson ATVers, various trapshooting clubs, and helped with the Boy Scout Troup in Jim Falls.
Survivors include his wife; one daughter, Billie (Belinda) Roberts White, Chippewa Falls; two sons, Guy of Chippewa Falls and Neil (Paula) Boos of Bloomer; two grandchildren, Nicholas (Nathalie) and Samantha (Steven) Nava; sisters, Adele Olinger and Bonnie Gaier; brother, Daniel; sister-in-law, Anita Boos; Stepsisters, Betty Helland, Sharon Miller, Bonnie Delaney; several nieces and nephews; very special friends, Jim and Ann Perner.
He was preceded in death by his mother; father and stepmother; brothers, Donald, Edward, Delvin and Gary; stepsister, Margie McKay; stepbrothers, Don and Lloyd Black.
Per Earl’s wishes there will be no funeral.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
