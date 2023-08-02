Butteris, Earl photo.jpg

Earl (Chuck) C. Butteris, age 78, of Knapp WI passed away Saturday, July 30 at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.

He was born on July 4, 1945 in Menomonie, Wisconsin to Merle and Katherine (Milliron) Butteris. He grew up in the Knapp area and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1963.

