Earl “Bud” Drehmel, 94, of Fall Creek, WI died Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Dove Healthcare-South under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
He was born June 17, 1927 to Herman and Mattie Drehmel. Bud graduated from Augusta High School and was drafted into the Army in 1946. He was stationed at Sugamo Prison, Tokyo, Japan. He joined inactive reserves and was activated during the Korean Conflict and stationed at GHQ, Tokyo, Japan.
Bud married Lucille Randall in 1954. He was an active member of St. James Trinity Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 376, Fall Creek Historical Society, and antique tool clubs: Midwest Tool and Missouri Valley Wrench. He worked for the Augusta Farmers Union in Foster and Augusta and the US Postal Service.
He is survived by his wife Lucille; sisters-in-law Marian Brown and Doris Randall; nephews John, James, and Terry Drehmel and Scott Brown; nieces Mary Ann Koch, Joan and Kim Drehmel; several grand and great-grand nephews and nieces; many friends and the 8 o’clock coffee group.
Bud was preceded in death by his son Steven, parents, brother Harold, sister-in-law Helen Drehmel and brothers-in-law Warren Randall and John Brown.
Due to COVID-19, a private Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel with Pastor Rick Biedermann officiating. The service will be streamed online via our Facebook page. Interment will take place at Trinity Cemetery in Fall Creek with military honors.