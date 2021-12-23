Earl Gregoire of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on December 18, 2021 with his loving family by his side. He was born October 3, 1944 in St. Anna, WI to Edmund and Lucille (Arenz) Gregoire.
Earl graduated from New Holstein High School, WI and was employed at Tecumseh Engine Products. He married Monica Kania, had two children Renee and Ryan, and later divorced.
Earl received his Bachelor and Master Degrees from UW Stout in Industrial Arts. He taught Welding, Metals and Intro to Aviation at Eau Claire Memorial High School for 29 years retiring in 2000. During his 15 years as coach of the Boys Golf team the Abes won seven Big Rivers crowns, four regional titles, five sectional titles and competed in six state tournaments. His 1977 team captured the WIAA state championship. Earl obtained his Private Pilot License, owned a Cessna Aircraft with a friend, and enjoyed soaring thru the skies with family and friends.
Earl married Linda (Brownell) Bradison and “inherited” two step-sons Scott and Todd. Earl designed their beautiful lake home on Eightmile Lake in Barnes, WI where he and Linda lived for 20 years. He was a family man cherishing his time spent with the grandchildren traveling to their special events, fishing off the pontoon, hunting, ATV rides, watching deer, especially his pet Albino deer, turkeys, bear and other wildlife. He loved being outdoors maintaining their property and walking the many trails. He was a hardworking man throughout his life, always there to lend a helping hand. Visits from friends and former students for a chat and beverage would make his day.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law Robert Brownell, mother-in-law Irene Brownell, son Ryan Gregoire, daughter-in-law Brianna Gregoire, brother Donald Gregoire, sister Mary Ellen Sabel, niece Lynn (Gregoire) Jewett, nephew Todd Gregoire and nephew Kurt Sabel.
Survivors include his wife Linda, daughter Renee (Pablo) Miranda, step-sons Scott (Aimee) Bradison, Todd (Brenda Bahr) Bradison, brothers Lloyd (Mal) Gregoire, Ken (Cindy) Gregoire, David Gregoire, sister-in-laws Nancy Hawke and Ione Gregoire, granddaughter Taylor Thompson, grandsons Sebastian and Dexter Gregoire, step-grandsons Bryce, Brett and Beau Bradison. Several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends.
The family wishes to thank BeeHive Memory and Interim Hospice for their loving care and professional services Earl received while suffering with Lewy Body Dementia.
Memorial service will take place at 6 pm on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Hulke Family Funeral Home with Fr. Francis Thadathil officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at funeral home on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 3-6 pm. Private family committal service will take place at a later date in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with arrangements.