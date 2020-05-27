Earl L. Hart, 94, of Chippewa Falls, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.
Earl was born July 13, 1925 in Dunn County, the son of William and Martha (Price) Hart. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II.
On January 29, 1951, Earl married Louise Lockbaum at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. He was a member of Holy Ghost Church, Holy Name Society, and the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974.
Earl was a barber and life insurance agent for Catholic Family Life Insurance for many years. He played in the Old Timers Band for nursing homes and other festivities and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Earl is survived by two sons, Dean (Lisa) Hart of Richmond Hill, GA and Dan Hart of Eau Claire; two daughters, Constance Lange (Ike Grill) of Chippewa Falls and Debra Hart (Ricky Bryant) of Virginia; eight grandchildren, Thomas Lange, Jeremy Claxton, Cory Hart, Timothy Lange, Josh Riedel, Jaren Hart, Aaron Hart and Debra Nemitz; great grandsons, Sydney Claxton, Andrew and Dominik Nemitz; great granddaughters, Hannah and Kaitlynn Lange, Kayden and Emerson Hart; sister-in-law, Helen Hart of Menomonie; daughter-in-law, Marsha Hart; and many nephews and nieces.
Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Louise on October 12, 1996; son-in-law, Larry Lange; his parents; one brother, Raymond Hart; four sisters, Lorraine Talmadge, Doris Marlette, Harriet Suneson and Marion Brezina; and one granddaughter, Karissa Riedel.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, May 29 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 29 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.
The Hart family asks that everyone that is coming to the services, please wear a mask.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com