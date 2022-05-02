Earl Rossell Hemenway, 66, died at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire on Friday, April 15, 2022, after a lengthy illness.
Earl was born February 2, 1956 in Eau Claire, WI to Vernon and Erna (Markham) Hemenway. He spent his childhood years on his parent’s farm in Fall Creek, WI. He graduated from Altoona High School.
He married Julie Swenson. They resided in Farmington, New Mexico, where he worked at an auto body shop. They moved back to Eau Claire, WI, where they lived until he passed away.
Earl enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and most of all watching the Green Bay Packers.
Earl is survived by is wife Julie, mother-in-law Delores Swensen, sister Pamela (Gabriel) Garcia of Depere, WI, brother Vernon (Rhonda) Hemenway of Fall Creek, WI, brother Wesley Hemenway of Fall Creek, WI, sister Lilly Knutson of Depere, WI, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Erna Hemenway and his father-in-law Donald Swenson.
A graveside service and inurnment will be held on May 4, 2022 at 1pm at Oak Grove Cemetery, Eau Claire, WI.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.
