Earl Wesley Langford, 80, of Fall Creek, WI passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021.
Earl was born in Metcalf, IL on December 17th, 1940, to Francis and Thelma (Murray) Langford. He grew in up in Chrisman, IL, working on the family farm where he bailed hay and detasseled corn during the summers. Earl graduated from Chrisman High School in 1960 and soon after enlisted in the Army where he served until 1963.
Earl is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Thelma (Murray) Langford; infant sister, Mary Etta; brother, Bill Langford; and brother-in-law, Ray Ford.
He is survived by and will be forever missed by his sister, Jean Ford of Sidell, IL; sister-in-law, Connie Langford of Bloomington, IL; children, Jon (Janelle) Langford of Fall Creek, WI, Joe (Liz) Langford of Eau Claire, WI, and Dave (Polly) Langford of Paris, IL; grandchildren, Olivia, Morgan, Natalie and Maya; and step-grandchildren, Edgar Allen Newton, Jennifer Ann Kirk, Natasha Kay Littlejohn. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life be held in Earl’s honor from 2-5 PM on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Keller Park in Fall Creek, WI. Funeral services and burial will occur at 1 PM at Woodland Cemetery on October 16, 2021, in Chrisman, IL.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
