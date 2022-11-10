Earl G. Meyers, age 95 of Eau Claire, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born on December 14, 1926 in Eau Claire, the son of George and Anna (Reiter) Myers.
At 17 years old, Earl enlisted in the United States Navy and was later honorably discharged. He met the love of his life, Loretta Poeschel at her sister’s wedding. Earl married Loretta on August 26, 1947 at the Rock Falls Church. Earl worked at Presto for 42 years as an electrician, a trade he learned while in the Navy. He retired in 1992.
Earl enjoyed walleye fishing on Lake Altoona and Lake Wissota, music, polka, dancing, playing the accordion and family get togethers. He and Loretta, liked camping at O’Neil Creek (for 50 years), traveling to Vegas, Mexico and they were snowbirds in Florida. Earl had a large vegetable garden to provide for his family. At the age of 93, he was walking 3 miles a day.
He was a long-time member of St. Olaf Catholic Church and a member of the Electrical Union IBEW for 36 years.
Survivors include his children: Linda (Steve) Dettinger, Nancy (Gary) Jungerberg, Jim (Jill) Meyers, Mary (Dave) Ehlert, Barb (Bob) Pederson, Jean (Steve) O’Brien, Sandy (Jim) Gianforte and Judi (Dan) Turk; 24 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents, wife Loretta, and children John Meyers, Patricia Meyers and Julie Blaeser.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022 at St. Olaf Parish, 3220 Monroe St, Eau Claire with Fr. James Kurzynski officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Inurnment will take place at Chapel of the Resurrection in Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire where full military honors will be provided.