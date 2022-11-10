Earl G. Meyers, age 95 of Eau Claire, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born on December 14, 1926 in Eau Claire, the son of George and Anna (Reiter) Myers.

At 17 years old, Earl enlisted in the United States Navy and was later honorably discharged. He met the love of his life, Loretta Poeschel at her sister’s wedding. Earl married Loretta on August 26, 1947 at the Rock Falls Church. Earl worked at Presto for 42 years as an electrician, a trade he learned while in the Navy. He retired in 1992.

