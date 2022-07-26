Earl J. Seckora, 95, of Bloomer, passed away on Friday July 22, 2022, at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer with his family at his side.
He was born September 29, 1926, in the Town of Howard, WI, the son of Joseph and Elnora (Steinmetz) Seckora. Earl was drafted into the U.S. Army serving in Germany during the Korean Conflict until his Honorable Discharge in 1952. On April 21, 1953, Earl married Jean Meinen at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden.
Earl worked a great part of his life as a dairy farmer until a fire tragically took the lives of seven of his nine children. He transitioned to being the custodian at St. Paul’s Catholic Church & School until retirement in 1993.
Earl was an avid gardener and also enjoyed reading everything from the newspaper to a good novel. Both Earl and Jean enjoyed traveling throughout their marriage of 69 years.
He was a member of the Bloomer VFW, where he served as commander for many years, as well as a longtime member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
Survivors include Earl’s wife, Jean; two sons, Jeffrey (Ginny) Seckora of Chippewa Falls, and Thomas (Denise) Seckora of Bloomer; grandchildren, Rebecca (Jeremy) Vogler, Daniel (Katie) Seckora, Nicholas (Alisha) Seckora, Gregory (Jen) Seckora, Janice (John) Robinson, Matthew (Chelsea) Seckora, and Allan Seckora; great grandchildren, Abigail Ericksen, Julie Seckora, Heidi Vogler, and Mariel Robinson. Also by siblings, Joseph Seckora Jr., Arlene Pake, and VerJean Kunsman; two sisters-in-law, Marion Schroetter, and Vicky Meinen; and brother-in-law, Larry Davis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his children, Debra Ann, Dale, Douglas, Gregory, Mary Kay, Karen, and Kevin; and his granddaughter, Karin Seckora; three siblings, Delmar and Merlin Seckora, and Mavis Vinette.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at St Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer. Interment will follow at St. Paul’s North Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors rendered by the Bloomer VFW & American Legion. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer as well as one hour prior to mass at the church on Wednesday. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 3:30 p.m. and Christian Vigil at 7 p.m. both Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials are preferred to St. Paul’s Catholic School in Earl’s memory.
Earl was a special guy with a unique sense of humor and an infectious laugh who will be greatly missed.
