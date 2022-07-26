Earl J. Seckora, 95, of Bloomer, passed away on Friday July 22, 2022, at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer with his family at his side.

He was born September 29, 1926, in the Town of Howard, WI, the son of Joseph and Elnora (Steinmetz) Seckora. Earl was drafted into the U.S. Army serving in Germany during the Korean Conflict until his Honorable Discharge in 1952. On April 21, 1953, Earl married Jean Meinen at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden.

To plant a tree in memory of Earl Seckora as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you