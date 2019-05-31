Earl Weiner

Earl A. Weiner, born October 30, 1948, was called home by our Lord into eternal rest on Sunday May, 26, 2019 from complications of diabetes.
Earl went to grade school at St. James, High School at Regis and Memorial.
He worked at Fehr Concrete, now called County Concrete for 17 years. After the plant closed, he did construction work and cleaned banks.
Earl and Janice Westlund Married in 1968 and to this union two children were born, daughter Lori and son Ron.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being with family and friends. Earl shared much laughter with the guys at work and could be comical himself. He enjoyed watching The Green Bay Packers play and kept informed about the players and scores.
Earl is survived by his significant other of 30+ years, Marilyn Peterson, who cared for Earl through all his medical issues he endured; her son, Sunny; daughter Lori and son-in-law Curt Greenwood; son Ron and wife Sarah Weiner; four grandchildren, Kayla, Chase, Akeisha, and Meagan; and brother Victor Weiner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mazie and Robert; grandson Lance Weiner; brother Richard Weiner; ex-wife Janice; and sister-in-law Kris Weiner.
There will be a private burial at Lake View Cemetery per Earl’s wishes with the immediate family.
Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.