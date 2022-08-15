Earle S. (Tony) Welch III, 87, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2022, after a protracted battle with dementia. His wife and two of his children were by his side.

Tony was born June 20, 1935, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Beatrice (Johannes) Welch and Earle Samuel (Sam) Welch II and was the oldest of four children.

