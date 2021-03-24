On March 6th 2021, Eddie Stolpe, 94, left this world surrounded by his family in his home. He was born on a small farm in the township of Brackett in Price County to Leander and Mary (Studniski) Stolpe on Sept. 17, 1926.
He graduated from Phillips High School in 1944 and immediately enlisted in the Navy. After training on the east and west coasts he was assigned to a LCI (Landing craft Infantry) and sailed from San Diego with three other ships to join the Pacific Fleet in Guam. After the war he was discharged in 1946.
In the fall of 1946 he began a 38 year career with Wisc.Tele.Co (AT&T). While working in Merrill WI, he met and married Janette Juhlke on May 5, 1950. In 1967 they moved to Eau Claire until his retirement.
Ed and Jan loved to travel, especially to Florida to visit with son Steve and daughter in law Peggy and other friends and relatives. They also took many bus trips with the Telephone Pioneers throughout the U.S. and Canada.
In his younger years he loved playing baseball, slow pitch softball, dartball and bowling. He also loved playing cards and dice games with family and friends. His greatest love was golfing, primarily at Hallie Golf Course where he was a member for many years. He golfed until he was 88.
He enjoyed watching sports on TV and attending senior tour events in Florida.
He was a member for over 50 years at St. Matthew Church. He also belonged to VFW Post 305, American Legion Post 53 and the Telephone Co. Vacationland Pioneers.
He is survived by sons Steve (Peggy) and Robert, daughter Sally (Dan) Gibbs. Grandchildren Christi Schultz, Rhyan (Kit) Schultz, Adam (Celeana) Gibbs and Jason Gibbs. Great Grandchildren Sydney Amador, Gabriel and Rory Gibbs. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Jan, his parents and his sister Ann.
He would like to thank all the people at Heartland Hospice. They have gone beyond all expectations to give Ed the time and care he needed.
There will be a private memorial service held on Saturday, March 27th. There will be a visitation for friends and family on Saturday, March 27th from 1-3 pm at Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel (535 S Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona).
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.