Edgar (Bud) Norman Anderson 83 of Blair passed away Sunday, July 10th, 2022, at Bluff View Memory Care in Holmen, WI after years with Parkinson.
Edgar was born March 28th, 1939, in the town of Ettrick WI to Norman and Evelyn (Evenson) Anderson, and was united in marriage to Doris Johnson April 25th, 1964.
He attended a country school in Hegg and graduated from Blair high school in 1957. After high school he joined the US Army reserves. He was a lifelong farmer, also working at the Independence cabinet company, TCHCC, and Whitehall ag. A lifelong member of NBC Lutheran Church involved in many activities.
Also, an Active member of various conservation groups Ettrick Rod n Gun Club, Associated club, and Wisconsin conservation congress. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sporting events, bowling, dancing, and anytime he could get with grandchildren, family, and friends.
Edgar is survived by wife Doris of 58 years, three daughters Deb (Ron) Andres, Dawn (Kevin) Corcoran, Sarah (Rick) Slaby, grandchildren Michael (friend Jalissa) Cory (Tracy), Brad, Megan (Randy), Olivia, Claire, Shane, Blake & Celia. Great grandchildren Collin and Lottie.
Brother-in-law law Donald (Ann) Johnson, sister-in-law Janet Helsted, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Proceeded in death by his parents, brothers Ralph, roger, Dennis, sister in laws Jessie, Roseanne, Nancy, Brother-in-laws Roger Dahl, Ralph Wood and Carlyle Helsted.
Funeral service will be held on at 12:00 noon on Friday July 22, 2022, at the North Beaver Creek Faith Lutheran Church in Ettrick, WI. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. Thank you Bluff View Memory Care & St. Croix Hospice for wonderful care.
Kratz Funeral Home-Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Edgar Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.