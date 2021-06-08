Edith Amundson

Edith Jane (Dahl) Amundson, age 97, died Wednesday June 2, 2021 at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center surrounded by loved ones and caregivers.
Edith was born September 8, 1923 in Minneapolis MN to Oscar and Myrtle (Berg) Dahl. She was baptised (1923), confirmed (1937) and later married Alston James Amundson on March 12, 1944 all at the Pleasantville Church. They were together for 51 years, raising three wonderful children; Larry, Donald and Jean.
She attended elementary school in Pleasantville and graduated from Whitehall Memorial High School in 1942. Work for Edith included being a nurses aid at Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis, and at the Eau Claire Sanitorium as well as at the Osseo Area Nursing Home for over 23 years. Edith was also a Farm-wife working side by side with Alston in both the Whitehall and Osseo area. Edith was a gentle woman with a soft spoken way about her, except as Larry recalls, when he had to fetch a switch from her lilac bush.
Family and friends meant everything to Edith. She and her life-long friend, Ethel Dahl, were inseparable. She loved to dance, especially polkas. She liked to go fishing with Marge at the lake home. She enjoyed her 3:30 glass of wine. She loved all sorts of music particularly country western and polka. She read lots and lots of books. She was the best lefsa maker, ever. She was a God-send and blessing to all who knew and loved her, and she will be truly missed.
Surviving Edith are her children Larry Amundson and Don Amundson and Jean (Eddie) Porter; her grandchildren Duane Amundson, Eric (Cindy VanTassel) Amundson, Connie (Luke) Rindal, Carol (Aaron) Borreson, Jennifer (Dale) Berger, David Amundson, Travis (Kristi Verdon) Amundson, Jason Porter, Joshua (Julie George) Porter and Nicole (Adam) Hardt; and Ediths 22 (Grandma-Greats) Warren, Tammy, Curtis, Bradley, Zack. Aaron, Tristan, Calvin, Isaac, Drake, Morgan, Samantha, Cavin, Makala, Isabella, Korbin, Bella, Jocelyn, Ruby, Jason, Jackson and Vivian; and her siblings Arlene Stuve, Toni Dahl, Sherrill Dahl and Eileen Dahl; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alston September 20, 1995; her parents; and her siblings Margaret Sieloff, Gladys Sibley, Charles Dahl, Ernest Dahl and Russell Dahl.
Funeral Services for Edith will be Thursday June 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church in Osseo. Pastor Terry Lorenz will officiate with burial to follow at Kings Valley Cemetery. Friends may call on the family during Visitations Wednesday evening June 9, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 Seventh St., in Osseo OR Thursday morning at the Church from 10:00 to 11:00 AM before the funeral.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home is serving the Family, (715) 597-3711.