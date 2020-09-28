Edith Marie Edie Weisenbeck received her angel wings on September 24, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. She lived with pancreatic cancer for the past 3½ years, always positive, always believing she would beat it, right up to her last days. Her faith in God was remarkable, always trusting that He would carry her through her illness. She always prayed for a grateful heart, "Lord, you have given me so much, I ask for one more thing, a grateful heart." The rosary and her devotion to the Blessed Virgin carried her through, especially when attending mass was no longer an option.
Edie was born to Edwin and Louisa Gasteyer in Eau Galle, WI on July 18, 1935. Later in her childhood she moved to Durand, WI. She graduated from Durand High School in 1953. She worked at Security National Bank and then married her childhood sweetheart, Arnold Arnie Weisenbeck, taking on the many tasks of a dairy farmer's wife, and mother of 6 children.
Edie had the gift of generosity and of helping others -- Mom was a Weight Watchers coach for years, helping many reach their goals of healthier lifestyles. The minute Edie heard of any loss or tragedy in the community, she would whip up a batch of her famous cinnamon rolls or a casserole, and deliver them to their door. She was a volunteer in her parish as well as at Sacred Heart Hospital for many years.
Edie had the gift of hospitality. She could cook a gourmet meal in an hour, and entertained many guests in her home in the fine style of Edie's Bed and Breakfast. She loved entertaining her family for every holiday, sometimes cooking for days ahead of time to make all of her signature foods. She lived for those gatherings, and was able to host Christmas for her entire family this last year. She always wore her traditional green plaid cooking dress for holidays, complete with a fresh apron.
Edie had the gift of friendship. Her circle of friends in the Durand/Menomonie community, her church community, her Lily Lake community, and in her nationwide Cenex circle was enormous, as evidenced by the hundreds of greeting cards that have graced her mailbox.
Edie was a talented seamstress. She sewed apparel, created home décor, and many gorgeous quilts. Hundreds of people have enjoyed her wool mittens.
Edie had the gift of fashion, always dressed to the nines, right down to beautiful jewelry for any occasion. Her work at Daytons and Anshus Jewelry allowed her to fuel this passion. She never missed a good sale.
Edie was married to Arnie for 64 happy years. They raised 6 children, and were successful dairy, crop, and Christmas tree farmers. Edie is survived by her husband, Arnie, her 6 children, Michelle Lusis, Terry (Sharon) Weisenbeck, Chris (Roxane) Weisenbeck, Marcia (Jim) Danzinger, Curt (Denise) Weisenbeck, Todd (Wendy) Weisenbeck, foster son, Dave OKeefe, 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 3 sisters, Thelma Weisenbeck, Cathy Hei and Marge Schefelbein all of whom she cherished and loved dearly. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Edwin and Louisa Gasteyer, and her sister, Carol Hartung.
The family would like to thank Mayo Cancer Center, Mayo Hospice Care team, Fr. Emmanuel Asa Moah-Bekoe and Deacon Reinhardt for their care and support.
Edie's Celebration of Life began in the final days of her life with her immediate family, so that she could be part of it. The funeral at St. Mary's Assumption Parish in Durand will be private. An opportunity to pay a last respect will be held from 10:00AM-11:00AM Tuesday at the church, due to COVID-19, no family members will be present.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.