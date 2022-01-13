Edith Mae Helwig, age 84, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 in Hudson, WI. Born on February 16, 1937 she was the daughter of Hans and Helen (Klopp) Julson.
She married Ronald Helwig on December 26, 1957. They shared over 60 years of marriage. To this union they were blessed with their son, Shawn Helwig.
Edith worked alongside her husband on the family farm. Their goal was to be able to buy their own farm. This became a reality in the early 1970s when they purchased Willow Creek Farm located in between Eleva and Mondovi. In addition to helping raise the calves, she always went above and beyond as a homemaker. From preparing outstanding meals, to canning what she grew in her garden. During retirement she volunteered with Ronnie for assistance with medical transportation and meals on wheels.
She was a longtime member of Our Savior’s United Methodist Church. She was a volunteer for UMW, and participated in several of their events including the mother daughter banquet and the Christmas walk.
Edith is survived by her son, Shawn (Konnie) Helwig of Houlton and her grandchildren, Abby Helwig and Adam Helwig. She is further survived by other loving family and friends.
Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie.
Visitation will take place Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Visitation will continue Sunday, January 16 at Our Savior’s United Methodist Church in Mondovi from 2:30 P.M. until the time of the service at 3:00 P.M. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Mondovi. Masks are required for attendance at church.
To plant a tree in memory of Edith Helwig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.