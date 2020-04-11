Edith Lorraine Miles, 88 of Eau Claire, WI, residing at Oakwood Health Services, went home to be with her Savior on April 2, 2020.
She was born on February 23, 1932 in Taylor, WI, to Raymond and Vivian Larson.
She married Dudee Lawrence Miles on January 22, 1949 at Church of the Living Christ in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. They resided in Eleva, Eau Claire, Mondovi and Stanley, Wisconsin, throughout their life together.
She will always be remembered as a strong believer in the salvation and eternal life of Jesus Christ which is the only assurance we have. She was an amazing wife and mother of five. She loved reading the Bible, praying, listening to worship music, watching Hallmark and old movies, and playing games of all kinds. Scrabble was her game of choice and she was hard to beat. She loved surrounding herself with friends and family and had a special gift of making everyone feel at home and loved.
She has left behind her son Roy (and Kathy) Miles, daughter-in-law Phyllis Miles, son Jim (and Violet) Miles, daughter Sherry (and Harvey) Mohr, and daughter Susan (and Todd) Bohrer. She was blessed with 26 grandchildren and 51 great grandchildren, sister-in-law Joan Miles and brother-in-law Ben Velie.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Vivian Larson, husband, Dudee Miles, son Steve Miles, her brother Marvin Larson, her sisters Delores Velie and Janice Velie, and her brother-in-law Eugene Miles.
As we find ourselves in a time where we are unable to gather together, we will wait until we are able to all come together at once to celebrate Edith’s life. We know without a shadow of doubt that she would want us all to be together. We will do our best to communicate the time and place when we are able to do so.
The family wishes thank to Oakwood Health Services and St. Croix Hospice and Marshfield Clinic for their compassionate care and love for Edith over the last few months.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.