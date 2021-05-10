Edith “Edie” Marian Oftedahl, 91, formerly of Osseo, peacefully passed away December 16, 2020 at Oakmont of Fair Oaks in Fair Oaks, California. She was born September 30, 1929 to Joe and Gertie Bratsven and was married to Ralph “Pete” Oftedahl in 1948. Together they enjoyed 68 years together in Osseo, WI.
Please join us in celebrating her life at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, 50351 Harmony Street in Osseo. Pastor Terry Lorenz will officiate. Visitation will be held at 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at the church on Friday. A private burial will be held at the Osseo Cemetery. Please wear a mask for the visitation and service.
For those unable to attend, a live broadcast of the service will be offered through the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church website (www.OELC.org). It will also be available any time after on youtube.com.
Memorials can be directed to the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Osseo Fairchild music program, or the resident council at the Osseo Dove Health Care (formerly the Osseo Nursing Home).
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo, 715-597-3711, is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences on available at www.schiefelbeinfh.com.