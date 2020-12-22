Edith “Edie” Marian Oftedahl, 91, formerly of Osseo, peacefully passed away December 16, 2020 at Oakmont of Fair Oaks in Fair Oaks, California.
Edith was born to Johannes (Joe) and Gertrude (Gertie) Bratsven September 30, 1929 in Osseo, Wisconsin, the second of 7 children. She graduated in 1947 from the Lincoln High School in Osseo. She met the love of her life, Ralph G. “Pete” Oftedahl after WW2, and was married June 19, 1948 at the Osseo Lutheran Church. They enjoyed a 68-year marriage, until his death in 2016. They had two children, Peter in 1956 and Caryn in 1959. Edie moved to California in 2016, after living her entire life in Osseo.
In 1965, Edie was hired as the secretary to the superintendent at Osseo-Fairchild Schools, where she worked for the next 26½ years, retiring in 1992. At her retirement, she recalled seeing the grandchildren of the students she first saw at the school! She was a lifelong member of the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, volunteering her services, food and time to many church activities. Every Sunday, she and her husband Pete would deliver church bulletins to the residents of the Osseo Hospital and Nursing home.
Edie’s driving force were her family and helping those in the community. She always stepped forward without hesitation to connect with and help others. Her kind and generous spirit touched many. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and The American Legion Auxiliary. Later she was actively involved the Osseo Fairchild Education Foundation.
Edie loved socializing and had a unique ability of making those around her smile. She was loved by many, including the staff of her memory care center, many of whom came to visit during her final days. She loved to travel – taking the family on multiple trips and later in life travelling with Pete to Canada, Norway, Sweden, England, and France. She was so excited to see the Eiffel Tower lit up at night – a dream of hers! She and Pete took many trips to see Caryn in Hawaii and Peter’s family in California, danced at both her grand-daughters’ weddings, and held all of her newborn great grandchildren.
She loved music. She sang in the church choir and actively supported the music program at the school. Music was always playing in her home. Edie was also a wonderful hostess, with a gift for making everyone feel welcome in her home over the years. She was an avid card player, belonging to her bridge club for over 60 years. Everyone will of course remember how much she loved to dance. She and Pete would often be the first couple on the dance floor, and in her final years, could be found coaxing the staff of her senior center to join her in a dance!
Edith was preceded in death by her husband Pete, her brother Harold Bratsven and son-in-law Tom Ireland. She is survived by her son Peter (Elaine Priester) of Fair Oaks, California, her daughter Caryn Ireland (S.O. Ron Haranda) of Honolulu, Hawaii, granddaughters Kirsten (Garrett) Macklin and Lily (Dave) Knecht, both of North Tustin, California, and four great-granddaughters – Claire, Cora, Charlotte, and Lucy. She is additionally survived by sisters Esther Larson, Eleanor Montano, Margaret Montoya, Betty Mendoza and Beverly Bratsven, sister-in-law Harriet Instefjord and many, many nieces and nephews.
Edith will be put to rest at the Osseo Cemetery with her husband at her side. A final celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Memorials can be directed to the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Osseo Fairchild music program, or the resident council at the Osseo Dove Health Care Osseo (formerly the Osseo Nursing Home).
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo, 715-597-3711, is assisting the family with arrangements.