Edith M. Thibedeau, 86, of Burlington, found Eternal Life on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 surrounded by loving family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burlington Catholic School.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 22 at 12PM at St. Mary Catholic Church.
A visiting time will be held after Mass. Private burial will take place at a future date.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com
