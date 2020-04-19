Edna Mae Garlid Christenson passed away on Monday April 6, 2020 at Care Partners Memory Facility in Eau Claire, WI. She left us peacefully with her daughter Emily by her side, as she so often was. Edna would have been 98 years old in May.
Leaving her farm home in rural Beldenville, WI at age 20, Edna became a brave WWII bride and eventually a mother of three. Not only did she follow husband Howard to various bases during his time in the Army Air Force, she was also his staunch partner during his teacher training and extended studies in Madison and Milwaukee. She was his support throughout his teaching career in Clear Lake, WI and in Minnesota at Orono and Edina High Schools. Edna ably took dictation, proofread, edited, and typed Howard’s many professional papers and publications during his teaching life and beyond. Edna was a gracious hostess to friends, family, and Howard’s colleagues throughout those years.
Upon retirement they spent 28 years working shoulder-to-shoulder building and maintaining a 40-acre tree farm around the corner from Edna’s childhood home farm. During those productive years Edna enriched the lives of her church, family, and friends with her gardening tips, needle skills, love of music (playing piano for Howard’s sing-a-longs), wonderful meals and Norwegian specialties and with her strength.
Edna and Howard moved to Eau Claire in 2005 and the two were an amazing team over the course of their 75-year marriage.
Edna is survived by her son Harlow (Pam) of Crystal, MN; son-in-law Jeremy Lewis of Bend, OR; and daughter Emily (Greg) Power of Eau Claire, WI. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Kelly, Jared, Ariel, Erica, David, Esther, Brendan, and Katie; and seven great-grandchildren: Ellen, Peter, Holland, Lucelle, Chloe, Olive, and Bobby. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Howard and daughter Irene Lewis of Bend, OR.
A celebration of Edna’s life will be held at a later, safer date at Rush River Lutheran Church on Cty. Rd. Y in River Falls and further notice of this event will be posted.
The family suggests that memorial donations might be made to a group that was a great support during Edna’s last days. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospice, 2661 county Hwy. I, Chippewa Falls, WI. 54729.
