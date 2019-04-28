Edna Bernice King, 91, peacefully left our world on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Grace Woodlands in Eau Claire.
Edna Bernice Sheehan was born March 21, 1928, in Shell Lake to Thomas and Ella Ulbrich Sheehan. She married Corliss King on October 7, 1946, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Spooner and they celebrated 52 years together. They lived their married life in Spooner, Eau Claire, Rock Falls and South Carolina. She returned to Eau Clare in 1999 after the death of her husband. During her lifetime she was a wife, mother, homemaker, grandmother and caregiver for many loved ones. Since 2011, Edna was a resident of the Syverson Home and then Grace Woodlands.
She is survived by her children; Linda (Larry) Dekan of Mondovi; Judy (Stuart) Gehler, Tom King, Michael King all of Eau Claire; Clyde King of Colorado; Connie (Ed) Davidson of Texas; David (Cheryl) King, Pat (Millie) King of South Carolina and her sister, Gladys Henderson of Chippewa Falls. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Corliss; brothers Jerry, Harold, Thomas, Harry, Calvin, Robert; sisters Viola Thompson and Grace Batchelor; sons Corliss Eldon and Steven Lyle.
The family wishes to thank her caregivers at the Syverson Lutheran Home, Grace Woodlands and St. Joseph’s Hospice for their attentive and loving care.
A private celebration of life will be held for the family.
Memorials can be directed to the charity of your choice.
Smith Funeral Chapel and Crematory is serving the family.