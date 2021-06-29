Edna Meier, age 83, passed away on June 16, 2021 at Mayo Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Edna was born on October 11, 1937 in rural Fountain City, Wisconsin. She was born to Margaret (Ziegler) and Alfred Bork. She graduated from Cochrane-Fountain City High School in 1954 and then attended Buffalo County Teacher’s College in Alma, Wisconsin. While attending Teacher’s College she met her future husband William “Bill” Meier.
After graduating from Buffalo County Teacher’s College she taught in rural schools in Helmville, Avon, and Elliston, Montana, until 1969. Bill and Edna moved back to Wisconsin where she worked as a home health aide and then as a hostess at the Alma Senior Citizens Nutrition Site. She also worked cleaning several businesses in the Alma and Cochrane area.
Edna married William “Bill” Meier on May 23, 1959 at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Fountain City. They had three children; Janice (James) Gordon of New Auburn, WI, Daniel Meier of Cody, Wyoming, and Stanley Meier of Cochrane. She was also blessed with five grandchildren, Steffanie, Rachel and Mark Meier and Tony and Tina Gordon. She also has two great grand-daughters, Shyla and Rhylynn Hague.
Edna is survived by her three children, five grandchildren and two great granddaughters. She is also survived by her sisters, Rhonda Engstrand, Alma, WI, and Ruth (Ronald) Hohmann, Waumandee, WI; brother, David Bork, Eau Claire, WI; sisters-in-law, Beverly Bork, Nelson, WI, Betty Lou Meier, Mondovi, WI, Roberta Kleckner, Durand, WI, Alice Funtney, Indianapolis, IN; and brothers-in-law, Marvin (Sharon) Meier, Mondovi, WI, Allen, Gilmanton, WI and Henry, Durand, WI. She is further survived by several nieces and nephews.
Edna is preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Alfred Bork; husband, William; daughter-in-law, Chris Meier; and her granddaughter, Gretchen. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Alice (Lowell) Steuve; brother, Norman Bork; brothers-in-law, Duane Engstrand, Robert Meier, David (Kathy) Meier; and sisters-in-law Irene (Lawrence) McNish, Judy Meier and Lynnette Meier.
A memorial wake service will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Alma Chapel. Visitation will continue on Friday, June 25 from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service at 11:00 A.M. Interment will immediately follow at Buffalo City Cemetery. The staff of Talbot Family Funeral Homes is assisting the Meier family with arrangements.