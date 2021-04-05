Edna G. (Smith) Schaefer, age 91, of Menomonie, WI passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
She was born Dec. 20, 1929 in Menomonie, WI in the farmhouse where she grew up, to George and Matilda (Madsen) Smith. After graduating from Menomonie High School, Edna worked as a telephone operator.
On June 6, 1952, Edna married Francis W. Schaefer at the Peace Lutheran Parsonage in Menomonie. Together they farmed in the Township of Spring Brook until 1976. They raised five children. Edna attended United Methodist Church in Menomonie and was an active member in the women’s ministry there. She also enjoyed volunteering in her community and helping her neighbors. After moving from the farm to the city of Menomonie, Edna worked at 3M for ten years.
Edna and Francis enjoyed dancing and traveling, especially out west and Europe. Edna also enjoyed watching her favorite sports teams, Packers, Brewers and Badgers.
For the last five years, Edna has lived at Autumn Village in Menomonie. Her most enjoyable memories were the visits in her room from family, relatives, friends and having coffee with Jack and Ann. She will be sadly missed.
Edna is survived by three sons all of Menomonie, Ron (Lynette) Schaefer, John (Roxane) Schaefer, Bill Schaefer; two daughters, Jean Turner of Bloomer and Sally (Dennis) Einertson of Cato; a stepdaughter Donna (Bruce) Dischinger of Vadnais Heights, MN; 12 grandchildren, Shannon (Art) Hall, Ross (Kacey) Schaefer, Steven Schaefer, Colette (Ben) Blado, Rodney (Sarah) Schaefer, Nikki (Craig) Turner, Steven Turner, Jake Turner, Tanja Turner, Randi Tyson, Kallie Parworth and Katie Parworth She is also survived by three step-grandchildren, Kristie (Dave) Funni, Melissa (Tom) Bozzay, Rachel (Andy) Sjodin; 24 great- grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Francis; two brothers and three sisters.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Autumn Village and Mayo Clinic Health System caregivers for their loving care and compassion.
Private Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Menomonie with Pastor Wendy Slaback officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/OlsonFunerals There will be visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. Burial will be in Salem Iron Creek Cemetery in the Town of Spring Brook, Dunn Co. WI.
