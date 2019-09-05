Edna Schiefelbein

Edna M. Schiefelbein, 86, of Altoona passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Communities — River Pines in Altoona.
A memorial service will take place at 1:00 pm on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in the Community Room at River Pines Assisted Living, 206 N. Willson Drive, Altoona, WI 54720 with Pastor Debra Boynton officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the service. Visitation will take place at the conclusion of service with refreshments being served in the community room at River Pines. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date in the Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Edna’s name to the Eau Claire County Humane Association, 3900 Old Town Hall Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
A full obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of the Eau Claire Leader Telegram.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.