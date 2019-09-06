Edna Schiefelbein, 86, of Eau Claire, passed away on Sept 3rd. She was born on September 19, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA to Jacob and Edna Kleiner. Edna raised her sons as a single parent; she remarried in 1982 to Norman Schiefelbein. Edna worked for many years at JH Larsen Electric and alongside Norm at their business, Action Tax Service.
Edna enjoyed playing board games with her family and granddaughters, especially cards where her rarely seen competitive side came out. The only license that Edna ever held was that of an Elevator Operator in Philly; however, she earned “Platinum Elite” status on the Eau Claire Transit System and enjoyed visiting with the drivers and other riders as she commuted to work, the grocery store etc.
Edna was a humble and compassionate person who saw the good in everyone. She had special love for animals, always having a dog or cat in her home.
She is survived by her sons Jerry (Brenda) Hagen of Eau Claire, Mark (Julie) Hagen of Oregon, WI, granddaughters Katrina Hagen, Helen (John) Narlock, Sydney (Jake) Dichsen & Shelbey Hagen.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents; brother Jack, sisters Marge and Anne and husband Norm.
A memorial service will take place at 1:00 pm on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in the Capernaum Community Room at River Pines Assisted Living, 206 N. Willson Drive, Altoona, WI 54720 with Pastor Debra Boynton officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the service. Visitation will take place at the conclusion of service with refreshments being served in the community room at River Pines. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date in the Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Edna’s Family cannot adequately express our gratitude to the wonderful staff and volunteers at River Pines Nursing Home and Heartland Hospice. Their genuine care and concern made the last few years of our mother’s life meaningful.
In lieu of flowers or gifts to the family, please consider donating to the Eau Claire Humane Association, 3900 Old Town Hall Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements