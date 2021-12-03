Edsel Grams, CPA and Professor Emeritus — Accounting and Finance at the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire, died comfortably in his favorite chair on Monday, November 22, surrounded by his family.
A 58-year resident of Eau Claire, Edsel was born on December 16, 1929, in Campbell County, Wyoming to Louis and Mary Grams, and was christened by his full name, Lindley Edsel Grams. His experiences as the seventh of eight children, reared in a tar paper shack during the Great Depression, defined his actions and decisions in adulthood. Edsel was a self-made man who succeeded in creating a better life for himself through his relentless dedication to hard work.
During the Korean War, Edsel served in the Counter Intelligence Corps in Tokyo, Japan from 1952-53. With the help of the GI Bill, he earned an Accounting degree from the University of Wyoming followed by a Masters in Science from Florida State University. After marrying Maren Strand Grams in 1960, he began his career as a professor in 1963 when he was hired to teach accounting classes in the Department of Economics at the Wisconsin State College, later known as the University of Wisconsin — Eau Claire. He was instrumental in the evolution of the Accounting Department at UWEC. As a CPA, he also ran a tax services business until his death.
Often referred to as “a character,” Edsel was a unique man with a strong personality. His lifelong obsession with golf began in his youth when he caddied to earn petty cash to help his family. An avid gardener, he spent countless enjoyable hours tending his vegetables on his garden plot in Union. He had a knack for writing and often composed tales about his days in Wyoming or shared his opinions with the local newspaper. As a bird enthusiast, Edsel loved to compare notes about bird sightings. He was a pinochle afficionado, who created a club at the senior center. He loved to follow football and enjoyed participating in a fantasy football league using his nickname “Mule Trader.” His fashion sense was unparalleled, and he enjoyed a daily dose of “Gunsmoke” on local television. No one collected coupons like he did, and he rarely paid full price.
One of his most persistent hobbies was his penchant for bidding on vehicles from government car auctions, and he never forgot a car he had ever purchased. He loved the great outdoors and reminisced often about hiking Mount Fuji in Japan and the Bright Angel Trail — Grand Canyon with his daughters. He instilled a passion for national parks in the next generation. As a grandfather, he loved taking his grandchildren on “Grandpa Edsel adventures,” which included cruising lakes in his fishing boat, biking around Wisconsin, fishing for golf balls in Lake Hallie, picnicking at the Hudson riverfront, tracking local eagles, going out for ice cream, and much more. His rotisserie chicken and potato salad feasts remain legendary. Edsel tended to be opinionated, and he did things exactly as he wanted to. Some people found his quirkiness to be confusing, but most found him to be endearing. Edsel leaves behind a meaningful legacy among his former students and his family, who will miss him greatly.
At his request, no service will be held, but his ashes will be spread near Rawhide Butte in Gillette, Wyoming.
Edsel is survived by his daughters Mary Mueller and Amy Waterman and his sons-in-law Ken Mueller and Chris Waterman. He is also survived by his ten grandchildren: Berit Mann, Alexandra Mueller, Grant Mueller, Annika Mueller, Ryan Mueller, Ian Anderson, Maren Anderson, Freya Anderson, Bjorn Waterman, and Siri Waterman, as well as his great grandson Miles Mann.
His family wishes to thank L.E. Phillips Senior Center, a place Edsel considered his second home, for their kindness to Edsel through the years. His family also wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to the amazing team at St. Joseph’s Hospice who provided wonderful care in his final days.
Condolences can be sent to Mary Mueller and Amy Waterman at 4930 138th Circle W, Apple Valley, MN 55124. If you feel led to do so, donations in Edsel’s honor can be made to the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703.