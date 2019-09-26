Edward Bandach

Edward J. Bandach, 86, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
On November 5, 1932, Edward was born to Frank & Elizabeth (Pogodzinski) Bandach in Thorp WI. Edward proudly served his country in Korea with the US Army until his Honorable Discharge in 1962. He married Vivian Solie in 1963 at St. Hedwigs Chapel in Thorp. They celebrated 56 years of marriage this year.
After the Army, Edward worked for the furniture company, Cardinal Corporation, in Stanley, WI. After that, he worked in maintenance for the Presto Corporation in Hallie, WI from about 1965 till their closing in 1980. Edward finished his working career at Chippewa Yellow Bus / Chippewa Trails in Chippewa Falls, WI where for over 27 years, he was a school bus driver, coach bus driver and mechanic.
On September 14th of this year, Edward accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior, just 10 days before going home to be with the Lord.
Edward is survived by his wife, Vivian; son, Don (Trish) Bandach of Chippewa Falls; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Joseph (Karen) of Stanley, WI; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Violet (Leon) Przybylski and Delores (John) Barski.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Forest Hill Cemetery, 315 N. State St., Chippewa Falls, with Pastor Josh Bothwell officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.