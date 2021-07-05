Bloomer Edward B. Daken, age 90, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at his home in Bloomer. He was born August 30, 1930 on the home farm in the town of Bloomer to Frank and Theresa (Zwiefelhofer) Daken. He married Mary Piotrowski on February 24, 1954 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer. Ed and Mary lived on the family farm his whole life. He started out hauling milk and hauling lime, but found his calling working for Union Construction where he was a 45 year member of Local #139 operating engineers. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding on side by side and tinkering with tractors, but his true love was being with family and friends sharing stories and enjoying a cold beverage.
He is survived by four daughters: Susan Toutant of Chippewa Falls, Nancy (Al) Calhoun of Bloomer, Lisa (Rod) Plenge of Bangor, Debbie (Donnie) Dorsey of Fort Worth TX; four sons: John Daken, Donald Daken, Steven (Renee) Daken, all of Bloomer & Michael (Rita) Daken of Cadott; grandchildren: Nick (Ericka) Daken, Jessica Toutant, Jennifer (Joe) Lee, Joe (Fiancé: Mary Morrow) Calhoun and Chad Calhoun, Shane (Fiancé: Tracy Veenendall) Foiles, Jeff & Kayla Daken, Alex (Fiancé: Crystal Jones) Plenge & Seth (Makinsey Schmidt) Plenge; 8 great-grandchildren; sister: Lucille Nowak; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Mary Daken, parents: Frank and Theresa (Zwiefelhofer) Daken; brothers: Leo and Robert Daken; sisters: Caroline Peterson and Rose Turner; granddaughter: Kayden Olson; son-in-law: Tom Toutant.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday July 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer with David W. Olson officiating. Interment of cremains will be in the North Catholic Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 12:00-2:00 PM before the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Online condolences may be expressed at Olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com
The family would like to thank Cheryl and the rest of the staff of Mayo Home Health and Hospice for their loving care of Ed.