Edward “Ed” Schulz, 92, of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls, under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Ed was born February 22, 1927 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Reinhardt and Sylvia (Beaudoin) Schulz. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1946.
Ed worked for Madison Silo Company, Bowman Dairy/Dean Foods and later retired from Mason Shoe all in Chippewa Falls.
Ed married Mildred “Millie” (Wright) Prieur in Chippewa Falls. They were members of Holy Ghost Parish.
Ed enjoyed spending his time with family and friends. He especially enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren participate in their many sports and activities. He was an avid Badgers, Bucks, Brewers and of course Packer fan never missing a game. He also loved his ice fishing days with co-workers, neighbors and friends.
Ed is survived by his daughters, Kim (Steve) Wiensch of Cadott and Roxie (Dan) Niesen of Chippewa Falls; step-daughters, Sandy (Stan) Condon of Carlisle, IA, Dorothy “Dot” Bowe and Barb (Scott) Kattestad of Chippewa Falls; two brothers, Don “Tick” Schulz and Leo “Babe” (Cindy) Schulz and one sister, Ruth “Bun” Beaudette all of Chippewa Falls; Ed also leaves behind his 12 grandchildren, Karley and Jake Wiensch, Amanda Bowe, Jenna Kastel, Leea and Trenton Niesen, Pam and Jason Condon, Robert and Brenda Bowe, Jennifer Snow-Best and Amy Kattestad-Germain; 17 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife, “Millie” on December 30, 2016; his parents; son-in-law, Donald Bowe; two brothers, John “Jit” Schulz and Richard “Dick” Schulz; and three sisters, Bernice “Bernie” Martin, Lillian “Punk” Johnholtz and Fern Eder.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. John Schultz will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 12 Noon Saturday, September 21 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls.
Ed’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jalil and the Dialysis team at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Sacred Heart Hospital.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
