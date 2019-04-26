Edward Ferber Jr. age 89 of Menomonie, passed away on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Ed was born August 28, 1929 on the home farm in the Township of Lucas, Dunn County. He was the son of Edward C. and Paula A. (Knospe) Ferber Sr. Ed grew up in the Hatchville community and attended the Starkey Country School through the eighth grade. He graduated from Elmwood High School in 1946. Ed attended Dunn County Normal for two years. Ed taught school for two years and then was drafted into the US Army during the Korean War. After the service he graduated from UW Stevens Point in 1956.
Ed married Grace Anderson in Junction City in 1957. After marriage they made their home in Wausaukee where he worked for the Wisconsin D.N.R and they raised their family. In 1968, they moved to Cornell and he worked as Head Park Ranger for the Burnett Island State Park for the D.N.R until he retired in 1984. After retiring they moved back to the home farm where he remained the rest of his life. After the death of his wife in 1992, Ed married Dolores P. (Wolske) Davis in 1996.
Ed loved the outdoors, He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, his hobby apple orchard, traveling with his wife and spending time with family and friends.
Ed is survived by his wife, Dolores, his children, Karen (Mike) Norris of Rochester, MN, Dale Ferber of Moss Point, MS, Kay (Tim) Ferber of Naples, FL, Marie Ferber of Brookfield; step-children, Vicky (Dan) Phillips, of Deland, FL, Jackie (Richard) Annis of Cumberland; two grandchildren, Andrew and Mariessa Ferber; step grandchildren, Sean (Sarah) Annis, Erin (Tim) Espeseth, Byran Melichar; seven step great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Grace, an infant sister, Elaine Ferber, a brother Jerome.
Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday May 1, 2019 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Elmwood with Rev. Guy Burgenthal officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Ridge Cemetery-Township of Spring Lake with Military Honors provided by the Crain-Ottman American Legion Post 207 of Elmwood.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.
Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.