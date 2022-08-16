Edward B. Gundry, 89, died on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Altoona, Wisconsin. He was born in Freeport, Illinois on November 7, 1932, the son of Edward R. and Florence (Hayes) Gundry.

A 1951 graduate of Freeport High School, Ed served in the United States Air Force for four years. He married Mary C. Adams on July 23, 1955 and together they raised four children. He worked at the family business of house moving, general contracting and trucking. Later Ed worked as a draftsman at Fairbanks Morse for four years, at Micro Switch in Freeport as a draftsman for almost three years and as a tool and die maker for twenty-nine years. He retired from Micro Switch in January 31, 1993. Ed loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling, studying the stock market, developing winning systems for horse and dog races and was a skilled amateur magician.

