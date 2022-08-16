Edward B. Gundry, 89, died on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Altoona, Wisconsin. He was born in Freeport, Illinois on November 7, 1932, the son of Edward R. and Florence (Hayes) Gundry.
A 1951 graduate of Freeport High School, Ed served in the United States Air Force for four years. He married Mary C. Adams on July 23, 1955 and together they raised four children. He worked at the family business of house moving, general contracting and trucking. Later Ed worked as a draftsman at Fairbanks Morse for four years, at Micro Switch in Freeport as a draftsman for almost three years and as a tool and die maker for twenty-nine years. He retired from Micro Switch in January 31, 1993. Ed loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling, studying the stock market, developing winning systems for horse and dog races and was a skilled amateur magician.
He is survived by his children Lisa (Jim) Casper of Eau Claire, WI, William (Jeannie) Gundry of Westchester, IL, Teresa Schirmer and Michael (Chris) Gundry of Raleigh, NC. Eight Grandchildren: Megan (Mike Schwartz) Casper, Laura (Harry) Legaspi, Kathleen (Sam Groesch) Gundry, Patrick Gundry, Lindi (Casey) Schirmer, Shawnee (Bret) Corbett, Kilian and Hunter Gundry. Five great-grandchildren: Connor and Quinn Legaspi, Georgia Groesch, Mikey and Joey Schirmer. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and his sister Delores (Bob) Anderson.
Visitation will be held on August 19, 2022 at Walker Mortuary, 321 Main St, Freeport, IL from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral will be at 10:00 AM on August 20, 2022 at Walker Mortuary. Special thanks to the dedicated staff of the Classic at Hillcrest Greens, St. Croix Hospice and to Tom Sather and the students from the Communication Sciences and Disorders Department at UWEC who were part of the Blugold Aphasia Group. In lieu of flowers the family wishes that a donation be made to UWEC CSD Department and mailed to UWEC CSD Dept, 105 Garfield Ave, HSS112, Eau Claire,WI 54701