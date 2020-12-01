Edward D. Halama, 87, of Independence, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge, Osseo.
Edward was born January 15, 1933 in Hale Township, Trempealeau County, to Bert and Helen (Knusalla) Halama. He married Donna Mae Loew May 7, 1960 in Tilden Wis.
Edward was a dairy farmer and also raised strawberries for many years. He liked to fish, go dancing and play cards and Rummikub. He was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and rosary society.
Edward is survived by his wife, Donna Mae; children, Shirley and Darlene Halama of Green Bay, Wis., Gary (Maryanne) Halama of Independence, Beverly Halama of Arkansaw, Wis., David (Faye) Halama of Independence; grandson, Brendin Larson of Arkansaw, Wis.; three sisters-in-law, Irene Halama, Marie Zwiefelhofer and Betty Halama; brother-in-law, Jacob (Diane) Loew.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Aloysie, Ernest and Ray Halama; sister, Marian Wozney; brother-in-law, Donald Zwiefelhofer.
Mass of Christian Burial (with COVID-19 guidelines) will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, with Rev. George Thayilkuzhithottu officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to Mass.
