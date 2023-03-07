Ed Obit.jpg

Edward Hofacker

Edward (Ed) James Hofacker, 64, of Eau Claire died on Friday, March 3, 2023, at home after a 14-year journey with cancer. Ed was a humble, kind man who put family and community over self. He was stoic and strong. His oncologist called Ed the strongest person he had ever met.

