Edward J. Kratochvil, 61, of rural Augusta, died at his home in hospice care on Tuesday afternoon, July 23, 2019.
Edward James Kratochvil, son of Ralph and Irene (Potaczek) Kratochvil was born June 30, 1958, in Chicago. At the age of 2 he moved with his family to Thorp and later in his childhood the family moved to Fall Creek, where Ed attended grade and high school. Following high school he enlisted in the National Guard and served honorably for 6 years. On August 13, 2005, Ed was united in marriage to Cyndi Ann Schreurs. Since a young age Ed had lived all his life in the Augusta and Fall Creek area.
Through the years Ed worked as a truck driver. Ed spent 16 plus years driving for Waste Management and the rest driving dump truck for several local companies. When Ed retired he was driving for Black Creek Trucking out of Fairchild. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially when he was hunting, fishing or riding motorcycle. He was an active member of the Spokesmen Cycle Club and had served as the club president for several years.
Ed will be dearly missed by Cyndi, his loving wife of 13 years; daughter, Erika and her husband Jerry Nowobielski of Boyd; 2 granddaughters, Ella and Isabella Nowobielski; brother, Ralph and wife Anita Kratochvil of Lyndon Station; sister, Noreen and husband John Mason of Fall Creek; best friends since childhood, Randy (Theresa) Peterson of Augusta, Gary (Bridgett) Connell of Fall Creek; 3 nieces and 3 nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Irene; and his dog, Jake.
A visitation will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with burial in Trinity Cemetery in Fall Creek, where military honors will be conducted by the Augusta area veterans.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be given.
