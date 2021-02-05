Edward M Loibl Sr., 89 of Stanley, WI went to join the Lord on January 30, 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Ed grew up in the town of Wilson, aka Gods Country where he and his siblings would keep their dad- Peter & mom- Rose on their toes with shenanigans they would perform during their childhood. From scaring their dad with the electric fence to dropping city girls from the hay chute in the barn Ed knew when an opportunity for mischief was available and seldom missed its calling. Little did Ed know later in life he would have 8 kids that would unknowingly pay him back for his youthful misadventures.
Edward served proudly during the Korean War and received the Purple Heart for wounds sustained on July 26th, 1953 when he was on patrol with 3 other soldiers. Ed and the three other soldiers were listening to the radio of the upcoming armistice (cease fire) when the North Korean’s dropped & detonated a 155mm projectile on his patrol. Three soldiers died and one survived. The armistice was signed the next day, July 27th, 1953 which ended the Korean War.
Upon returning home from Korea, Ed was united in marriage to Petronella Koepl on September 12th, 1959 at St. Peters Church in Wilson (Gods Country). They had a unity in marriage which produced 9 loving children and has lasted 61 years.
He will be sadly missed by his wife Petronella “Petie” Loibl, his children Gary aka “Jake” Loibl of Boyd, Joan (Paul) Peterson of Stanley, Janice (Brent) Schuebel of Boyd, Barbara (David) Markham of Augusta, Edward (Junior) Loibl of Withee, Brian (Michelle) Loibl of Eau Claire, Lisa (Sean) Egan of Portland, OR) daughter in law Stacey Loibl of Chippewa Falls, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Ed is survived by his siblings Victor (Corrine) Loibl of Weyauwega, Richard (Sylvia) Loibl of Jim Falls, Beatrice (Rex) Krueger of Chetek, Lillian Brandvold of Boyd, and Marlene (Dennis) Gilles of Cadott. Ed was preceded in death by his parents Matthew (Peter) and Rose Loibl, daughter Mary Carol, in infancy and son Wayne Loibl in October 2020.
The family is having a celebration of Ed’s life at a later date.
