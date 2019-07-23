Dr. E. Milo Pritchett passed away on April 13, 2019 at the age of 95 in Sacramento, CA.
A memorial service is planned for Tuesday August 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 2112 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI, 54701 with Pastor Kathryn Reid Walker officiating. Interment with military honors rendered by American Legion Post #53 will take place immediately following the memorial service at the Columbarium at First Presbyterian Church. Visitation and luncheon will follow committal service in the church basement. There will be no visitation prior to the service.
The family requests that memorials be directed to First Presbyterian Church Scholarship Fund or the Community Table. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com. A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s edition of the Leader Telegram.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.