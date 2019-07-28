Dr. E. Milo Pritchett passed away on April 13, 2019 at the age of 95 in Sacramento, CA.
He was born to Champ and Jessie (Orrock) Pritchett on December 24, 1923 in St. Louis, Missouri. He graduated from Beaumont High School and was attending Harris Teachers College when he enlisted in the U.S. Army on December 7, 1942, at the age of 18. He served 3 years and saw eighteen months of infantry combat as the first scout for Company A, 361st Infantry Regiment, 91st Infantry Division in North Africa and Italy during World War II. He “celebrated” his 21st birthday in a two-man fox hole in the mountains six miles south of Bologna, Italy. He received three bronze stars for action in the campaigns: Anzio, Rome-Arno, Northern Apennines, and Po Valley.
Upon discharge from service, Milo enrolled at Washington University (St. Louis) and received his undergraduate degree in Education of the Deaf from Central Institute for the Deaf in 1949. He earned a master’s degree in Speech Pathology from the University of Iowa in 1952 and continued his graduate studies at St. Louis University and the University of Illinois before obtaining an Ed.D. Degree in Special Education from the University of Northern Colorado in 1965. It was during his doctoral studies that he married Carolyn McKnight on July 10, 1964 in Greeley, CO.
Milo was appointed Director of Special Education by the East St. Louis School Board in 1952. In 1965, Dr. Pritchett became Chairperson of the Department of Special Education at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois where he developed a large special education teacher training program. His accomplishments included writing six master’s degree programs and co-authoring a doctoral degree program in special education with Illinois State University. Milo is also a co-author of the Key Math Arithmetic Diagnostic Test published by American Guidance Service. In 1972, Milo joined the faculty at the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire as Chairperson of the newly instituted Department of Special Education. During his long tenure as Chairperson of the Department of Special Education, from 1972 to 1991, the department received national recognition and was successful in obtaining state and federal grant funding. He retired in 1999 as a Professor Emeritus – Special Education.
Milo was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Eau Claire, where he served on the Session and on the Scholarship Committee, assisted with the Three to Five Club and Wednesday night dinners, and volunteered at The Community Table.
As a youth, Milo loved to play soccer. He played center half for several teams in St. Louis, MO, including the Shamrocks and Holy Rosary teams. He also played on the American Fifth Army team in Gorizia, Italy. He remained active during his adult life, faithfully swimming laps at 6:00 am three times a week. He enjoyed playing golf, gardening and sailing on Lake Wissota. He will be remembered for his love of reading, especially the daily newspaper, doing jigsaw puzzles, playing piano and enjoying any type of chocolate dessert! He was always an example of living with love, kindness, and gratitude and tried to share that with others.
Milo is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn, as well as his two daughters, Allison (Clinton Doerr) Pritchett of Houston, TX and Melissa (Philip Ferrari) Ferrari of Sacramento, CA and four grandchildren, Kendall and Jakob Doerr and Charlotte and Andrew Ferrari.
