Edward William Noel, 88, passed away late Tuesday afternoon, February 7, 2023, at River Pines-Grace Lutheran Communities in Altoona.

Edward (Ed), son of William and Alvina (Jerabek) Noel, was born October 8, 1934, in Cadott, WI. He was raised in this area and attended Cadott Elementary School and later graduated from Cadott High School. After graduation, Edward joined the U.S. Armed Forces and was stationed in Germany from 1956 — 1958.

