Edward William Noel, 88, passed away late Tuesday afternoon, February 7, 2023, at River Pines-Grace Lutheran Communities in Altoona.
Edward (Ed), son of William and Alvina (Jerabek) Noel, was born October 8, 1934, in Cadott, WI. He was raised in this area and attended Cadott Elementary School and later graduated from Cadott High School. After graduation, Edward joined the U.S. Armed Forces and was stationed in Germany from 1956 — 1958.
Upon his return to Wisconsin, Edward met the love of his life, Patricia Joan Smith, and they were united in marriage on December 17, 1960 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in the Township of Ludington. The couple began married life in Waterloo, Iowa, where Edward worked in the John Deere Plant. They later returned to Wisconsin and began a farming career, eventually settling near Augusta. In addition to working next to his wife on the farm and raising 6 children, he was a school bus driver for the Fall Creek School District and a salesman for Triple F Feed. Edward was always a hard worker. Even after “retirement,” he went to school and became licensed to operate a small engine repair business and did so into his early 80’s. Due to failing health as a result of a brain tumor, he entered River Pines-Grace Lutheran Communities in Altoona on March 25, 2021.
Ed especially enjoyed spending time with his family by going fishing and watching the Green Bay Packers. His faith and family were the highlight of his life. After being baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1973, he faithfully served his creator until he fell asleep in death with the hope of being reunited with his family and friends on a paradise earth free from death, tears, and pain. He longed for the day when he would be reunited with Patricia whom he lovingly took care of for 16 years before she fell asleep in death from a long and painful illness. For this alone, he will be remembered with much love and respect.
Ed will be dearly missed by his loving family; 3 sons, Patrick (Roxanne) Noel, Edward Noel Jr., and Loren “Charlie” Noel; 3 daughters, Debra (Shawn) Davey, Christine (Mike) Olson, and Beth (Joe) Golisch; 12 grandchildren, Patrick Jr, Ethan, Aaron and Emily Noel, Megan (Menos) Evans, Michael and Jared Noel, Kayla Lumbard, Ellyanna (Harrison) Kimball, Benjamin Davey, Lauren Noel and Chayse Olson; 2 great-granddaughters; 2 brothers, Dale (Darlene) Noel and Kenny Noel; 2 sisters, Shirley Noel and Lois (Jerry) Kolpien; 2 brothers-in-law, Jerry Smith and Brian Stabenow; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Ed was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Joan Noel, in 2018; his parents, Alvina Katherine Noel in 1967 and William Herman Noel in 1989; his brother, William Noel Jr. in 1994; and his 2 sisters, Darlene Shermo Stabenow in 2022, (brother-in law, Mike Shermo, in 2015,) and Dorothy Smith in 2022.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 3400 Horlacher Lane, Eau Claire, WI. Family and friends may call 1 hour prior to the service.
