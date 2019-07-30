Edward J. “Bud” Rubesch, 94, of Eau Claire, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire, with his loving wife at his side.
Bud was born on July 20, 1925, in Rice Lake, to Edward and Louise (Schindler) Rubesch. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the U.S.S. Shangri-La and was honorably discharged April 9, 1946.
On August 20, 1992, Bud married the love of his life, Karen Bauer. Bud worked for 38 years at Xcel Energy, formerly NSP, as an electrical maintenance foreman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, traveling and watching the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers.
Bud is survived by his wife, Karen; one daughter, Linda Newman of Ireland; two grandchildren, Libby Felton of Chicago, Illinois and Miles (Aiofe) Newman of Ireland; great grandchildren, Jack and Ewen; two brothers, Jack W. Rubesch of Chippewa Falls and Jim (Nancy) Rubesch of Port Orchard, Washington; one sister, Kathleen “Kappy” Taff of Des Moines, Washington; and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Ellen; eight sisters, Marie Johnson, Louise Carter, Margaret Patraw, Leona Schaurette, Helen Meachem, Arlyne Raawe, Elinore Church and Rita Smith; and one brother, Leonard Rubesch.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. James the Greater Catholic Church. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. Noon, on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St., Eau Claire, with Fr. Tom Krieg presiding. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, near Spooner, WI. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com
“Sleep well, our beloved Bud.”