Edward Ruf

Edward A. “Ed” Ruf, 83, of Bloomer, went to be with his heavenly Father on Friday, July 12, 2019, with his loving family by his side in Bloomer while under the care of Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice. Edward was born on October 8, 1935, in Tilden the son of Andrew and Wilhemina (Boos) Ruf. Ed married his Polish bride, Ruth Kampa on November 16, 1957. They shared 61 wonderful years together, raising 7 sons and one daughter.
Ed started out hauling milk and then started his own business in 1961, when he and Ruth flew to Pennsylvania to buy his first portable feed mill. Then, in 1972 he purchased what is now known as Ed’s Feed Service, turning it over to his sons and retiring in 1998. During his retirement, he and his good friend and neighbor, Bert Score, enjoyed scrapping salvage and snow plowing. He participated in the “Grumpy Old Men” look-a-like contest for Walter Matthau in Wabasha, MN, winning it many years! Ed enjoyed spending time with family, reading, tinkering in the garage, and playing with his furry friend “Tiger.” He also enjoyed playing cards each morning with the boys at the café, catching up on the latest news. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and active member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church. He was a kind, humble, faithful Christian, who will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth; sons: Mike (Julie), Jim (Lisa), John (Mary), Jerry (Carrie) and Jr (Shelly) all of Bloomer, Matt (Heather) of Altoona and daughter: Mary Tschida (Mike) of Oakdale, MN. He is further survived by 22 grandchildren: Kyle (Ashley), Becky, Nicole, Diana (Nate), Dena, Andrea (Jeff), Alex (Samantha), Taylor, Jordan, Mitchell, Ryan, Adam, Micah (Whitney), Elisabeth, Marissa, Caleb, Jarett, Ashten, Dayne, Elisha, Zach and Shantelle and 15 great-grandchildren; brother Joe (Joyce) Ruf; sisters: MaryAnn Schimmel, Rosie (Bill) Schindler and Clara Scheidecker; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ed was preceded in death by his son: Mark “Whitey”; his parents Andrew and Wilhemina; his brother Willie Ruf and sister Helen Boos.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM Thursday, July 18, 2019, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church with Fr. Victor Feltes celebrating the mass. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer and again Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.