Edward “Bud” L. Smith, 78, of Chippewa Falls died unexpectedly Friday, September 10th, 2021 at his residence.
Bud was born August 2nd, 1943 in Chicago to Edward L. and Ann (Gentile) Smith. He grew up in the Berkeley area.
He was in the first graduating class of Proviso West High School in 1960. His lifelong career in HVAC installation and servicing began with his employment at Borg Warner in Bellwood. He survived a near fatal furnace explosion in December of 1963.
He met Agnes Myers at Borg Warner and they married in 1968. In 1976 they adopted a son, Edward (Eddie) J. Smith and soon moved to Crystal Lake. Bud owned and operated his own commercial HVAC business building an extensive client list including the Chicago Public Schools.
Bud eventually came to work for Mammoth Commercial HVAC. He had the opportunity to be on the system installation teams for many unique projects including the San Francisco Giants’ Oracle Park, Microsoft Headquarters, some of the largest shopping centers in the world, along with government buildings in Washington, D.C. Bud was also able to give “Flat Stanley’’ a remarkable adventure.
In 1994 he married his childhood friend, Mary Ann (Fredrick-Iannone). They soon purchased Wild Wood Haven Resort and Campground in Mellen, WI.
Bud had several other loves in his life besides family. He loved to drive fast, whether by car, ski boat, or snowmobile. He was especially proud of being the official Trail Master for the snowmobile trails. He enjoyed fishing and went to Canada every year with a group of his friends in search of “the big one”. He earned the nickname “Bacon Man” for his skills of cooking the perfect strip of bacon and being able to eat more bacon than anyone else. No one could tell a “fish tale” better than “Smithers.”
He and Mary Ann moved back to Chippewa Falls to be closer to their grandchildren Elizabeth and Matthew. They quickly became known as super fans of the Chippewa Falls Cardinals. Bud never hesitated to offer his advice to coaches, officials, or players.
Within moments of meeting Bud, one would know two things: The Chicago Bears and the Chicago Cubs were his teams. He relished dressing up in full fan regalia and entering the tavern at Winter Haven Resort to tease any Packer or Brewers fan.
During the past two years he continued his dedication to Da Bears and Cubbies, watching the squirrels and birds enjoy the many feeders he set up for them at the lake and playing Ship, Captain and Crew on Thursday nights. He was always first in line for a good sale of Diet Coke!
Bud is survived by two sisters; Pat Zito of Melrose Park and Tina (Joey) Messineo of Loves Park, two daughters by marriage; Connie Iannone of Bloomer and Carrie (Tim) Leis of Chippewa Falls, one son Edward (Eddie) Smith of Montello, two grandchildren; Elizabeth (Kyle) Kuchenbecker, Matthew (Margie) Leis. Nieces and nephews including; Beth (Keith) Haag, Jay (Andra) Zito, Pam (Bob) Kuchan, Mimi Zito (Thomas Dierking), Michael Zito, Theresa Zito (Jeff Higgins), Stefanie(Ryan) Connell, Marty(Kelsey) Messineo and four fur grandchildren; Abe, Linc, Otto and Rosebud.
Bud was preceded in death by both wives, Agnes Smith and MaryAnn Smith, brother-in-law Joseph Zito, parents, Edward and Ann Smith. Both paternal and maternal grandparents and best friend Gerald Heerhold.
On Thursday September 16th, a visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. in the Mausoleum at McHenry County Memorial Park 11301 Lake Ave. Woodstock, IL. A brief service by Pastor David Zinck will follow at 11:00 A.M. Interment at McHenry County Memorial Park Woodstock, IL.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in Bud’s name to: The Chippewa Humane Society P.O. Box 562 Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 or Feed My People Food Bank 2610 Alpine Road Eau Claire, WI 54703
