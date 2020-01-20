Edward Styer

Edward J. Styer, age 78, of Colfax, WI passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at his home.
He was born on Feb. 5, 1941 in Menomonie, WI to John and Martha (Doelle) Styer.
Ed grew up on the family farm in the Town of Tainter and graduated from Menomonie High School. After high school he served in the WI National Guard for six years. On April 23, 1966, Ed married Phyllis Knoepke at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Menomonie.
Ed and Phyllis moved to West Allis, WI where he worked for Allis Chalmers. They later returned to Menomonie and purchased a farm in rural Menomonie. Along with farming, Ed also worked for Sanna Dairies for over 30 years.
Ed was an avid sports fan. In his younger years he enjoyed playing softball and dartball. In his later years his hobbies included gardening, cutting firewood and fishing. He also loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Ed is survived by his three children, Brenda (Jim) Turcotte, Gary Styer,
Julie (Jeff) Funk; three grandchildren, Tyler Turcotte, Justin and Jayla Funk; his brothers, Don, Louie (Colleen), Ken (Mary Ellen), Jack, Dale (Debby); his sisters, Sylvia Styer and Pat Hanson. He is also survived by a sister-in-law Jane (Ronnie) Buchner; brother-in-law Virgil (Dawn) Knoepke; special friend Lila Whitted; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Phyllis and a brother Sam.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Menomonie, WI with Father Amir officiating. There will be visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Colfax at a later date. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
