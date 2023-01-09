Edward “Eddie” Wikan, beloved and first son of Edward Ove and Margaret Evelyn Kimpton Wikan transitioned from this life into his next on November 18, 2022 at his home in Leadore, Idaho with his much loved wife, Doris by his side.

Eddie came into this life on August 28, 1939 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the Town of Wheaton — milking cows, working in the fields, roaming in the wooded acreage bordering the Chippewa River where he developed his adventuresome spirit. He attended Sunnyside Grade School and went on to graduate from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1957.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Wikan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.